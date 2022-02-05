Confusion Reigns in TMC Over Bengal Civic Poll List; IPAC Denies Any Role

Confusion is aplomb in the Trinamool Congress after the party on Friday released its candidature list for 107 out of 108 Bengal municipalities on Friday, which go to polls on February 27. According to Party Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, MLAs and members from families involved in the party have not received a ticket this time. IPAC has denied any role in the issue.

Chatterjee, Vice President Subrata Bakshi, Minister Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya had released the list in a press conference.

The TMC had recently come up with a ‘one man, one post’ policy, propagated mainly by National General Secretary and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. It was aimed at more efficient administration by party members.

After the list was announced, protests were reported from various districts here, and according to sources, some leaders were not made aware of the uploading of the list.

Chatterjee said the current list was not the correct one as it did not have the required signatures. Generally, the task of uploading the list is entrusted to IPAC. He said it was not clear who uploaded the list.

The leader said the correct lists have been sent to District presidents. Meanwhile, sources told CNN-News18 that an enquiry will be launched into the matter, which raises questions of a possible miscommunication between the TMC and IPAC.

Meanwhile, IPAC has denied any role in the civic poll list.

