1-min read

Cong Appoints Ex-CM Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly

Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Cong Appoints Ex-CM Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly
File photo of former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ex-minister SR Patil in Legislative Council.

"Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and SR Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a party statement said.

Following his appointment, Siddaramaiah thanked the Congress President Sonia Gandhi for showing "faith" in him and appointing him as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

"The party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the party statement further said.

