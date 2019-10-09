Cong Appoints Ex-CM Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former chief minister Siddaramaiah as Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and ex-minister SR Patil in Legislative Council.

"Congress president has appointed Siddaramaiah as leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and SR Patil as leader of opposition in the Legislative Council in Karnataka with immediate effect," a party statement said.

Following his appointment, Siddaramaiah thanked the Congress President Sonia Gandhi for showing "faith" in him and appointing him as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

I am grateful to Hon. @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhiji for appointing me as Leader of Opposition of Ktaka Assembly & Leader of CLP. I am honoured by her faith in me. All @INCKarnataka leaders will work to strengthen the party in &expose the failures of @BJP4Karnataka govt. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 9, 2019

Siddaramaiah now ceases to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

"The party appreciates the contribution of Shri Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee," the party statement further said.

