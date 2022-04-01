Cong Attacks BJP over The Kashmir Files, But Its MP Moves Pvt Bill for Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

Even as the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are embroiled in a battle over the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, with the Congress accusing PM Narendra Modi and BJP of “resorting to politics over Kashmiri Pandits” and “dividing the Valley”, Congress MP from Rajya Sabha Vivek Tankha has given a twist to the drama.

He has moved a private member bill for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Called The Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, it seeks to create social, political and economic conditions that are conducive to an environment of safety and honour to all domiciled Kashmiri Pandits either living in camps or willing to return and resettle.

The bill suggests the Government shall take appropriate measures that may include granting minority status to Kashmiri Pandits in terms of clause (c) of section 2 20 of the National Commission for Minorities, Act 1992 within two months from the date of enactment of this Act and also make available to them all positive affirmations to ensure social, political and economic rehabilitation.

It also recommends declaration of Kashmiri Pandits as “victims of genocide” and change in their official nomenclature to ‘Internally Displaced Persons’.

The bill, a copy of which is available with news18.com, is moved by Tankha in his individual capacity and it is up to the chairman of the house to allow it to be discussed.

Interestingly, the bill makes a point which has been made by the BJP – “The Congress governments did nothing to ensure the Pandits felt safe in the state”.

Tankha said, “From the 1990s, our family has been distressed with what happened to Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. In fact, MP was the second state after Maharashtra to reserve seats in medical, engineering and other faculties for Kashmiri Pandits. After 32 years, there is a sign of justice. The bill tries to address the issues impacting the Pandits.”

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in his assembly speech, attacked the PM and BJP for spending more time promoting the film and asked them to use the money for rehabilitation of the Pandits instead.

The Centre is looking at elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with delimitation on in full swing. The BJP hopes to make inroads in the region which boasts of a huge Muslim population, by reaching out to its traditional Hindu vote bank.

The Congress, meanwhile, is caught in a quagmire. While it doesn’t want to leave its stance on “politicisation of the movie”, it also cannot afford to publicly oppose or contradict the bill moved by Tankha out of fear of being on the wrong side of the debate.

Silence for now seems to be the safer option.

