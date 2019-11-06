Take the pledge to vote

Cong Believes Anything Nehru is Its Monopoly, Says BJP, as Karan Singh Condemns NMML Rejig

The ruling BJP asked Karan Singh to be gracious, noting that he completed his terms in various positions in different bodies under the Modi dispensation.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
Image for representation

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress, which has criticised the Modi government's decision to drop its leaders as NMML Society members, saying the opposition party believes that "anything Nehru" is its monopoly.

The ruling party also asked Karan Singh, one of the Congress leaders removed from Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, to be gracious, noting that he completed his terms in various positions in different bodies under the Modi dispensation.

"Rejig of Nehru Memorial Museum & Library criticised by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Someone needs to ask him the location of library. Anything Nehru they feel it is their monopoly," BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh tweeted.

Gehlot had said it was condemnable that the government has dropped all liberal voices and independent scholars from the reconstituted NMML society. All names, which believed in Nehru's ideology, have been removed, he had said.

Singh accused the BJP government of trying to destroy Nehru's legacy. "The Centre's action clearly shows that they are clearly determined to destroy the legacy of (India's first prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru. I react in shock over the development," Singh told reporters.

Hitting back, BJP's Amit Malviya said, "Dr Karan Singh should be gracious. Under Modi govt, he completed his terms as — President ICCR, Chancellor BHU, Member NMML executive council."

"(Karan Singh) was reappointed as Chairman of Auroville Foundation (cabinet rank) with PM inaugurating its 50th year celebration. Why is he upset?" Malviya said.

The Centre's action, Singh has alleged, clearly shows it is determined to destroy the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Union government has removed senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh and Jairam Ramesh as members of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library.

Kharge also said that the centre was taking everything politically and it was unfortunate that Congress members were moved as members of the NMML.

