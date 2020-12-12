'Cong, BJP Are One': Grand Old Party's Rajasthan Ally Threatens to Pull Support Over Polls to Local Bodies

Bhartiya Tribal Party- a two MLA party in Rajasthan has threatened to withdraw support from the Congress government, alleging betrayal by its senior ally.

The BTP’s exit from the Congress party will not affect the state government's majority, however, what is significant is how rivals Congress and BJP joined hands to keep the party from taking charge of a district-level board.

According to a report by NDTV, the BTP's reaction came after the recently conducted local body polls at the district and village levels.

BTP won 13 seats in the Dungarpur Zila (district) Parishad but could not form the 27-member board, while the majority is 14. Showing resentment against Congress’ move BTP told NDTV, the party should have backed them, however, it supported the BJP and independents to form the board, keeping the BTP from doing so.

"BJP-Congress is one. BTP will withdraw support from the Rajasthan government," tweeted BTP founder Chhotubhai Vasava. The BJP had eight members and the Congress has six, both far outdone by the BTP. The two parties supported two independents -- rebels from each party.

Reportedly, the joint move by Congress and BJP reveals the parties’ concern that BTP has a stronghold amid tribals, especially south Rajasthan.