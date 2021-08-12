Cong Cannot Win Goa, Even if it Gets Rahul Gandhi as Poll In-charge: BJP Leader

The BJP's Goa unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday said even if the Congress gets Rahul Gandhi as in-charge, the party will not be able to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the coastal state. The BJP leader's comments come in the wake of the Congress appointing veteran leader P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly elections due next year. I have heard that the Congress has appointed Chidambaram as in-charge of Goa to decide the election strategy. Even if they get Rahul Gandhi as in-charge, they will not win the election, Tanavade told .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here