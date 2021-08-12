CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cong Cannot Win Goa, Even if it Gets Rahul Gandhi as Poll In-charge: BJP Leader

Rahul Gandhi is set to inaugurate party's Kashmir head office (File photo: AFP)

The BJP leader's comments come in the wake of the Congress appointing veteran leader P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly elections due next year.

The BJP's Goa unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday said even if the Congress gets Rahul Gandhi as in-charge, the party will not be able to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the coastal state. The BJP leader's comments come in the wake of the Congress appointing veteran leader P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly elections due next year. I have heard that the Congress has appointed Chidambaram as in-charge of Goa to decide the election strategy. Even if they get Rahul Gandhi as in-charge, they will not win the election, Tanavade told .

first published:August 12, 2021, 22:41 IST