Congress Chief Kharge Pitches for 'Top to Bottom' Accountability From Colleagues at Key Party Meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded a “top to bottom" accountability from party colleagues and stressed that people, who would not be able to fulfill their duties, should make way for others in the party.

During his first meeting of Congress steering committee, Kharge asked state in-charges to submit a report on how people’s issues are being handled in the next 30 to 90 days.

“I believe the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is — organisational accountability from top to bottom. If Congress is strong, accountable, lives up to the expectations of the people, then only we will be able to win elections and serve the people," the Congress chief said, reported PTI.

एआईसीसी ने आज अपनी पहली स्टीयरिंग कमेटी की बैठक आयोजित की।हम लोगों की आवाज उठाने और संगठन को फिर से मजबूत करने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित हैं। हम भविष्य की एजेंडे पर चर्चा करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/TWOq4OphJd — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 4, 2022

In a stern message to office-bearers, Kharge also said that while there are very responsible people in the party, who were doing their duty, some people had assumed that lack of responsibility will be ignored.

“This is neither right nor acceptable. Those who are unable to fulfil their responsibility, they will have to make way for their colleagues," he said.

Kharge Hails Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kharge also hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that it is scripting history under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has now taken the form of a national movement, he said.

Kharge also said it is the duty of Congress persons to fight against ruling forces that sow “seeds of hatred" and “reap fruits of division".

Congress president Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Meira Kumar and Ambika Soni were among those who attended the meeting.

Rahul Did Not Attend Meeting

Rahul Gandhi did not attend the meeting as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him is set to enter Rajasthan on Sunday evening.

The steering committee was formed in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party after Kharge took charge in October.

The party top brass is holding deliberations on the schedule and venue for its plenary session besides discussing key organisational matters.

(With inputs from PTI)

