POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cong Chief's Bail Hearing Postponed as Prosecution Fails to Produce Case Diary: Party

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was first arrested by Agra Police. (Image: Twitter/@@INCUttarPradesh)

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was first arrested by Agra Police. (Image: Twitter/@@INCUttarPradesh)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on May 20 on allegations that he provided false documents regarding buses for ferrying migrant workers back to the state during lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Share this:

A special court could not hear the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday as the prosecution failed to produce the case diary even ten days after he was arrested for alleged forgery of documents of buses meant for ferrying stranded migrants, the party said.

The special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs has postponed the hearing to June 1.

"The hearing...has been postponed. The next date of hearing is Monday. The case diary was not produced before the court, as a result arguments could not be made," UP Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar told PTI.

Hitting out at the BJP dispensation in the state, Lalan Kumar said, "The government is deliberately delaying the hearing, and wants to scuttle the voice of a leader like Ajay Kumar Lallu, who fights for the poor, farmers, downtrodden and the oppressed."

Lallu was arrested on May 20 on allegations that he provided false documents regarding buses for ferrying migrant workers back to Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

He was arrested twice on that day — first in Agra for sitting on a dharna against the Yogi Adityanath administration for not granting permission for the buses, arranged for the migrants by the Congress, to enter the state.

He was granted bail by an Agra court and released, but was arrested again there in connection with another case filed in Lucknow regarding forgery of documents of buses.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading