Cong Didn't Criticise China While Questioned Modi Govt on Ladakh Standoff: Union Min Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of "not criticising China" while "posing questions" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the Ladakh standoff between both countries.

Addressing a virtual rally organised by the Chandigarh unit of the BJP, the minister also accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi of asking questions, allegedly "designed to lower the morale of the armed forces".

"What has happened to the Congress? They ask questions every day, Rahul Gandhi, Soniaji. No other party is raising any question," said Prasad referring to the Galwan Valley clash between soldiers of China and India recently.

"They never criticise China openly and are asking questions from the government. They are asking questions on soldiers," he alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi had "sought a proof of the Balakot airstrike" too.

The public had thrashed them in the elections but they failed to learn from their "mistakes", the Union minister said in an apparent reference to the BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's question why soldiers were sent unarmed in Ladakh, Prasad said it was the Congress-led government in 1993 which signed a pact with China for not using firearms on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Referring to the clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, Prasad said over 40 Chinese troops were killed, which the Chinese authorities are hiding.

Prasad also asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to respond to questions raised by the Congress leaders.

"I want to ask a question from Captain Sahib. You have been an Army Captain and you are a patriot. At a time when there is a tension between India and China, Rahul and Soniaji are trying to raise questions," he said.

"Let Capt Amarinder Singh respond as to what his own reaction on the way Rahul Gandhi and Soniaji are daily raising questions, designed to lower the morale of the forces and the country," said Prasad.

Prasad also alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Chinese embassy in 2005-06.

"Soniaji is the president of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation while Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are its members," said Prasad.

"What was the need for taking money from China? Why did you take money? There is no answer till now," he said.

"When they (Congress) take money from China, then how could they openly criticise it," he alleged.

Further slamming Rahul Gandhi for questioning the lockdown imposed for containing the coronavirus spread, Prasad said if he had a problem with the lockdown, then why he could not convince his own chief ministers (where the Congress is in power).

"Chief Minister Amarinder Singh imposed a curfew, not lockdown. Similarly, Rajasthan and Maharashtra imposed lockdown," he said.