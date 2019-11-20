Cong Dissolves Party Unit in Himachal Pradesh, PCC Chief to Remain Unchanged

New Delhi: The Congress has dissolved its party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a release issued by the party said on Wednesday.

However, the president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) shall remain unchanged, the release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal said.

It added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had decided to dissolve the executive committees of the PCC, DCC and BCCs in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.