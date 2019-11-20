English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cong Dissolves Party Unit in Himachal Pradesh, PCC Chief to Remain Unchanged
The statement added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had decided to dissolve the executive committees of the PCC, DCC and BCCs in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Congress has dissolved its party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a release issued by the party said on Wednesday.
However, the president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) shall remain unchanged, the release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal said.
It added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had decided to dissolve the executive committees of the PCC, DCC and BCCs in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.
