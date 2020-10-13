Congress Doesn't Want Intelligent Women, They Disrespected Me: Khushbu Sundar After Joining BJP

Khushbu Sundar’s departure from Congress has once again raised questions over the Gandhis not being able to keep their flock together.

A day after quitting Congress and joining the BJP, Khushbu Sundar criticised her former party saying that it does not want an intelligent woman and there is no freedom to speak the truth within the Congress.

Sundar, who was the national spokesperson of the Congress, said the party was dictating terms and suppressing her, according to a report in NDTV. The Congress on Monday removed her as a spokesperson with immediate effect and minutes later she released a resignation letter saying “forced to bid the party goodbye" because of "bad treatment" by party seniors.

When Sundar arrived at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, she described the party as "mentally retarded", citing comments by state Congress leaders.

"I was loyal to the Congress. But the Congress disrespected me... They (the Congress) don't want an intelligent woman. To say that I was seen only as an actress, shows the Congress' cheap thoughts," she said.

On Monday, Sundar had said, "To take a country forward we need a leader like Narendra Modi. I will do my best to contribute to the state and I am sure we will win the state assembly polls."

A visible critic of BJP and RSS on social media, Sundar recently was seen backing the Centre's new National Education Policy, drawing ire of Congress and charges of indiscipline being put on her. She later apologised to party leader Rahul Gandhi for her contrarian views.

A veteran of over 200 films, soap operas and television shows, Sundar was with DMK from 2010 to 2014, who ruled in Tamil Nadu then. After a rift with the party leadership, she switched to the Congress in 2014. The actor-turned-politician also campaigned for AIADMK between 2001 to 2004. As an actor, she has a temple built in her name.