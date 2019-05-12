English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Hatched 'Hindu Terror' Conspiracy to Defame Religious Heritage, Says PM Modi
Narendra Modi claimed that he was campaigning with his good work, whereas the Congress and its allies were contesting the election with "falsehood and misdeeds".
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Khandwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of hatching the 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame the country's religious heritage.
Modi claimed that he was campaigning with his good work, whereas the Congress and its allies were contesting the election with "falsehood and misdeeds".
