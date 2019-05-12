Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Hatched 'Hindu Terror' Conspiracy to Defame Religious Heritage, Says PM Modi

Narendra Modi claimed that he was campaigning with his good work, whereas the Congress and its allies were contesting the election with "falsehood and misdeeds".

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
Congress Hatched 'Hindu Terror' Conspiracy to Defame Religious Heritage, Says PM Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Khandwa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of hatching the 'Hindu terror' conspiracy to defame the country's religious heritage.

Modi also referred to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" (whatever happened, has happened) remark on the anti-Sikh riots in 1984, saying it showed the Opposition party's mentality.

"The Congress has hatched the 'Hindu atankwad' (terrorism) conspiracy to defame our religious heritage," Modi said at an election meeting in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. "No matter how many 'janeu' (sacred thread) they will show, the Congress and its 'mahamilavat' (highly-adulterated) allies will never escape from the sin of putting blot of terrorism on the saffron colour of Hindu religion."

The prime minister hit out the Congress by pointing out to Pitroda's "hua to hua" remarks.

"The Congress even ensured the escape of Bhopal gas tragedy accused (Warren Anderson) as they believe in 'hua to hua'," Modi said.

"Kishore Kumar's songs were banned during the Emergency. But now, if the Congress is asked about it, it will say 'hua to hua'," he said. Kumar was born in Khandwa.

Modi claimed that he was campaigning with his good work, whereas the Congress and its allies were contesting the election with "falsehood and misdeeds".
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
