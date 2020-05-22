POLITICS

Cong in Karnataka Tries to Link Modi Visit to Cyclone-hit West Bengal with State Elections Next Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Governor Dhankar, CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata Airport. (Credits: ANI)

The Congress state unit said Modi did not visit Karnataka during the floods last year which killed 91 people and displaced nearly seven lakh people.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
The Congress here on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to cyclone Amphan ravaged West Bengal as "double standards", while pointing out that he did not visit Karnataka during the floods in 2019 and tried to draw a connection between the visit and assembly elections there next year.

"We stand in solidarity with cyclone affected WB. We condemn double standards of @narendramodi. PM has responded by visiting WB for survey,while he never visited Karnataka during floods & landslides.

Bengal may be having an election next year but people are suffering here as well," Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Modi today conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and took stock of the situation in the state.

He has announced announced Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance to the state.

The Congress state unit said Modi did not visit Karnataka during the floods last year which killed 91 people and displaced nearly seven lakh people.

The Congress, the principal opposition party in Karnataka,has been criticising governments both at the centre and state over the delay and inadequate flood relief to the state, despite being administered by the same party- BJP.


