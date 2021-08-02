Cong Inciting People by Politicising Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Monday accused the Congress of “inciting" people and harming social fabric by allegedly politicising the border row involving Assam and Mizoram. He hit out at the Congress citing a memorandum submitted by BJP MPs from the northeast region to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MPs have alleged in the memorandum that foreign forces were fuelling fire in the region. They have also accused the Opposition Congress of “politicising" the sensitive issue.

Nadda alleged the Congress has a history of vitiating atmosphere for political gains but it will not succeed with Modi at the helm. “The Modi government has written a new chapter of development in the northeast region. Every state of the region is our inseparable part. We are dedicated to everyone’s development and respect," he said.

The longstanding border row between the two states flared up recently and six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured in a fire-fight on July 25 between the police of the two states on a disputed stretch of their boundary near Dholai in Cachar district. The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

