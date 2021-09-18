'Congress Fratricide': How Political Parties Reacted to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's Exit

Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab has triggered political uproar over the Punjab Congress and tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Responding to the announcement, Haryana home minister Anil Vij in a tweet said, “Haryana BJP Leader & Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab, its script was written on the same day Navjot Singh Sidhu entered the Congress because there was a division of ‘Santan’ wherever he fell."

AAP leader Raghav Chadha told News18 the governance in Punjab has come to a grinding halt. “The people are the real suffers in this battle for the throne Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are the only viable option in Punjab now." Responding to a question on AAP leadership offering a role to Singh he said declined to answer but reiterated that the people are the “real sufferers."

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, “I guess it’s too much to expect the Congress to take the fight to the BJP when its state leaders are too busy fighting amongst themselves."

“Ordinarily I wouldn’t give a toss about the fratricide in the Congress party - their party, their business. However what the Congress does has a direct fallout for every political party outside the NDA orbit because almost 200 Lok Sabha seats see a direct BJP - Cong fight."

