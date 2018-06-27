English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cong, JD(S) Leaders to Meet on Sunday to Iron Out Differences
Sources said the growing differences between the two parties on budget presentation and the resentment among disgruntled legislators are also likely to be discussed at the meeting.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy with Deputy CM G Parameshwara. (PTI)
New Delhi: With differences cropping up between ruling coalition partners in Karnataka over budget presentation and other issues, senior leaders of the Congress and the JD(S) will meet in Bengaluru on Sunday to iron out any misunderstanding.
The leaders are also likely to discuss the common minimum programme (CMP) of the alliance and give a final shape to it at the meeting of the coordination committee.
The five-member sub-committee, which includes Congress leader M Veerappa Moily and H D Revanna, son of former prime minister and national president of the JD(S), H D Devegowda, will submit its report on the CMP issue, sources said.
"The coordination committee will meet in Bengaluru on July 1 to discuss the current political situation and the common minimum programme of the two alliance partners," JD(S) secretary general and convener of the coordination committee Danish Ali told PTI today.
He said the sub-committee will also submit its report to the panel meant for coordination between the two parties in Karnataka and the same will be discussed to give final shape to the CMP.
Sources said the growing differences between the two parties on budget presentation and the resentment among disgruntled legislators are also likely to be discussed at the meeting.
This is the second meeting of the coordination committee set up between the two allies. The first meeting was held on June 14.
Besides Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Danish Ali, former chief minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and and All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Karnataka K C Venugopal are members of the panel.
The sub-committee was formed at the time of government formation by the two parties, which entered into a post-poll alliance.
The allies are yet to hold discussion on appointment of new chairmen for boards and corporations in the state and the issue is likely to come up in the meeting.
Ali said the leaders of the coalition partners would also hold discussions to chalk out future strategy in the state.
