1-min read

Cong-JD(S) Led Karnataka Govt Played Significant Role in Getting Ravi Pujari Arrested, Claims Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said intelligence agencies got information that Pujari was present at a cricket match at Senegal on December 31 last year and closely monitored his activities since then.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Twitter)
Bengaluru: The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka played a leading role in getting underworld don Ravi Pujari arrested from Senegal, chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said here Friday.

He said the arrest of the don, wanted for many crimes in the state, was effected due to the 'sustained efforts' of Karnataka government officers, with the assistance of the central government and officials af the Indian Embassy at Senegal.

Lauding the efforts of Indian Ambassador to Senegal, Rajeev Kumar,Kumaraswamy told reporters that the officer and his subordinates got in touch with the Prime Minister and interior minister of that country and briefed him about the activities of 'the most wanted gangster.'

The chief minister said he was concerned over the extortion racket running in Karnataka, targeting builders and businessmen and had told Director General of Police Neelamani Raju and Additional Director General of Police (intelligence) to check the activities of Ravi Pujari.

"Many murders have taken place and many families were orphaned due to the gangster, whose sole objective was to make money through unfair means," Kumaraswamy said.

He said intelligence agencies got information that Pujari was present at a cricket match at Senegal on December 31 last year and closely monitored his activities since then.

They then informed the Indian Ambassdor in Senegal, who got in touch with the Prime Minister of that country. The Indian ambassador Rajeev Kumar played a significant role in getting Pujari arrested, the chief minister said.

"He (Pujari) was arrested on January 19. Since then, we have moved ahead rapidly to extradite him with the help of the Central government.

In the coming days, we will get more information," the chief minister said. Kumaraswamy expressed confidence that the entire network would be busted soon.

| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

