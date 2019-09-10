Cong Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Granted Leader of Opposition Status Ahead of Polls in Haryana
The speaker had requested that being the single largest opposition party, Hooda be granted the status as he had unanimously been elected the leader of the Congress Legislative Party.
File photo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Chandigarh: Days after being declared as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Haryana, Speaker Kanwar Pal on Tuesday granted Bhupinder Singh Hooda the status of the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.
"I recognise Hooda as the Leader of Opposition," the speaker said here.
The speaker took the decision on a letter sent by newly appointed Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja.
She had requested that being the single largest opposition party, Hooda be granted the status as he had unanimously been elected the leader of the Congress Legislative Party.
The Congress has 17 MLAs in the state assembly.
Earlier, the post was held by Abhay Singh Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal, who lost it after some of his party MLAs resigned and switched sides.
Hooda, a two-time chief minister, had replaced Kiran Chaudhary as the CLP leader. The assembly polls in Haryana are slated for October this year.
