1-min read

Cong Leader, Other Office-bearers Resign From Party Alleging Humiliation by Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi addressed an election rally in Bhadohi in support of the party candidate Yadav on Friday.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Cong Leader, Other Office-bearers Resign From Party Alleging Humiliation by Priyanka Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Bhadohi: The district unit president of the Congress and some other office bearers Saturday resigned from the party alleging humiliation by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after they approached her with a complaint regarding the candidate.

"A complaint was made to Priyanka Gandhi about Congress candidate Ramakant Yadav not coordinating with anyone in the unit Friday and she was also told that none of the office bearers were invited for a rally here," Congress's Bhadohi district president Neelam Misra told newspersons here.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed an election rally in Bhadohi in support of the party candidate Yadav on Friday.

Misra alleged that Priyanka Gandhi not only ignored their grievance but also used "strong words" against her publicly.

"But the AICC general secretary paid no heed and said if they are feeling humiliated over this then they can continue to feel this way," Misra claimed.

Misra said she and other office-bearers had approached Priyanka Gandhi as she is the Congress's eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge.

"But it seems that she does not have the thinking that could encourage the partymen," Misra said.

She said after resigning, they held a meeting and resolved to support Rangnath Misra, the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance for the election slated for Sunday.

When contacted, district vice president of the Congress Mushir Iqbal said Misra and others have taken this step in "haste" and need to have waited for the elections to be over.
