Vivek Tankha Resigns as AICC Functionary, Urges Rahul to Make 'Drastic Changes' to Revive Congress

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and advocate Vivek Tankha on Thursday said he has submitted his resignation from the post of the chairperson of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) legal human rights and RTI department.

We all should submit our resignations fr party positions & give Rahul ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Mr Kamalnath’s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law,RTI & HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long. — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 27, 2019

The Congress has been embroiled in a crisis since party president Rahul Gandhi expressed his desire to step down from the post after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. But the Congress Working Committee (CWC), in a meeting on May 25, had turned down his proposal.

While several leaders have called upon Gandhi to continue as party chief, the Wayanad MP has remained firm.

In another tweet, Tankha extended his full support to Gandhi, urging him to "cobble a good, acceptable and influential nation-wide team".

Rahul ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. U have the commitment & determination. Just cobble a good , acceptable & influential nation wide team. I am with you u in all situations.@RahulGandhi @OfficeOfKNath — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 27, 2019

Gandhi on Wednesday had told Congress leaders that he stands firm on his decision to quit as president. The issue was broached in a meeting of Congress MPs called by parliamentary party leader and former president Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier this week, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said it would be best if Gandhi remained party chief but added that "his own wishes must also be respected". “I am sure we can survive if we have to without a Nehru-Gandhi as the titular head of the party, provided the Nehru-Gandhis remain active in the party and can help resolve a crisis in case serious differences arise,” Aiyar had said in an interview.