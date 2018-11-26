English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Leaders Ashamed of Saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Says BJP Chief Amit Shah
Addressing a rally in Kukshi area of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he also asked the opposition party to give details of its performance when it was in power, before asking the BJP to give a report of its four-and-a-half year governance.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah. (PTI)
Kukshi (MP): Congress leaders are ashamed of saying "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah claimed Monday.
Addressing a rally in Kukshi area of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he also asked the opposition party to give details of its performance when it was in power, before asking the BJP to give a report of its four-and-a-half year governance.
"I happened to know an incident from Rajasthan where a Congress worker wanted to give the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', but he was interrupted and made to say 'Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai'," Shah claimed.
"This shows what is more important to a Congress leader... They are ashamed of giving out such slogans," Shah added.
Continuing his attack against the Congress leadership, he said, "Rahul baba (Congress chief) asks us to give a report of our four-and-a-half year's of performance. He and his family have been in power for four-and-a-half generations. They should be the first one to talk about their performances."
Lauding the development work undertaken by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shah said the state government had brought huge reforms in agriculture sector but "the figures are deliberately ignored by Congress leaders".
"During the Congress regime, farmers used to get Rs 1,300 crore in the form of crop loans but Chouhan managed to increase the crop credit coverage to Rs 13,000 crore," he claimed.
The campaign for the state polls ends Monday evening and voting will take place on Wednesday
Addressing a rally in Kukshi area of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he also asked the opposition party to give details of its performance when it was in power, before asking the BJP to give a report of its four-and-a-half year governance.
"I happened to know an incident from Rajasthan where a Congress worker wanted to give the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', but he was interrupted and made to say 'Sonia Gandhi Ki Jai'," Shah claimed.
"This shows what is more important to a Congress leader... They are ashamed of giving out such slogans," Shah added.
Continuing his attack against the Congress leadership, he said, "Rahul baba (Congress chief) asks us to give a report of our four-and-a-half year's of performance. He and his family have been in power for four-and-a-half generations. They should be the first one to talk about their performances."
Lauding the development work undertaken by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shah said the state government had brought huge reforms in agriculture sector but "the figures are deliberately ignored by Congress leaders".
"During the Congress regime, farmers used to get Rs 1,300 crore in the form of crop loans but Chouhan managed to increase the crop credit coverage to Rs 13,000 crore," he claimed.
The campaign for the state polls ends Monday evening and voting will take place on Wednesday
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule: Full Fixture List and Dates of All Matches
- Rajinikanth's 2.0: Not Akshay Kumar, But This Actor Was Shankar's First Choice for Villain
- Koffee With Karan 6: When Arjun and Anshula Kapoor Made Janhvi Cry
- Deepika Padukone Grooves in Sabyasachi Boho-bridal Lehenga at Ritika Bhavnani's DJ Bash
- Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Big Discounts on Honor 7S, Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite And More Lined up