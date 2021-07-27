Cong-led Oppn in Kerala Assembly Target Left Govt for 'Failed' Covid Management

The Congress-led UDF on Tuesday hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for alleged failure in addressing the livelihood issues and financial burden of common people caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the pandemic-induced lockdown in Kerala. However, the left government rejected the charges listing various schemes and crores of rupees-worth rehabilitation packages being implemented to revive different sectors, devastated due to the spread of the deadly virus.

The Congress-led legislators raised the issue during the zero hour in the state assembly demanding a discussion over it stopping other House proceedings, which was rejected by Speaker M B Rajesh, prompting them to stage a walkout. Seeking notice for the adjournment motion, IUML legislator P K Kunhalikutty alleged the state government has failed miserably in containing the virus and in its management.

People at the grassroots were struggling to make both ends meet in the state after the outbreak of the disease and common people, including daily wage earners, traders and smallscale vendors, had lost their livelihood and thus plunged into financial crisis, he said. Not just kits containing provisions, an amount of money should also be given to those who require help to support them in their difficult time, the Vengara legislator suggested.

"The intention of the adjournment motion is not to blame the government but to make them understand the real situation prevailing in the state," Kunhalikutty said. Over 10 people had committed suicide in the state after losing their means of livelihood, he alleged, adding that there seemed to be no significant dip in COVID cases.

In his reply, Finance Minister K N Balagopal dismissed the charges and said the opposition should realise that Kerala is a state where no one is starving due to the pandemic. "At a time when many state governments, including the Congress-ruled Punjab, is struggling to distribute even the monthly salary for employees, the Kerala government is spending Rs 1,600 crore per month for pension including those in the social welfare category, alone," he said.

The minister also said Kerala was the first state to come up with a COVID-19 package to tide over the crisis and extend a helping hand to the people. Listing various schemes and packages announced by them during the last two budgets to face the post-pandemic crisis, Balagopal also said the government is giving utmost importance to the healthcare of people and to provide food to the needy despite acute financial crisis faced by the state.

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the notice for adjournment motion and said the only aim of the opposition was to find fault with the government. Before walking out of the House, leader of opposition V D Satheesan said the Chief Minister was exploding in anger when the government was criticised.

"The Chief Minister will be criticised even if he is an emperor or God himself," Satheesan added..

