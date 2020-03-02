Cong Members Came to My Seat, Obstructed Me from Speaking: BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal on Scuffle in Lok Sabha
As soon as the House met at 2 pm, opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government as opposition members vehemently protested over the violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
BJP MP SanjayJaiswal. (Image: Twitter/@sanjayjaiswalMP)
New Delhi: BJP's chief whip in Lok Sabha, Sanjay Jaiswal, who was speaking when the members of both the ruling party and the Congress started pushing and shoving each other on Monday, said the scuffle happened as Congress members approached his seat holding a banner to obstruct him from speaking.
Jaiswal said Congress members approached him aggressively and placed the placard in front of his face, following which BJP members came to his rescue, but Congress members started pushing them.
He said the BJP too had been in opposition but never did anything to hurt the dignity of the House and that is what Congress is doing.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla first adjourned the House till 3 pm thereafter he adjourned it till 4 pm.
