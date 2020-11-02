Cong MLA Aditi Singh Writes to EOW Against Alleged Financial Irregularities by Party Leaders

The lone parliamentary constituency held by Indian National Congress candidate and party chief Sonia Gandhi is once again in the news. This time, Congress MLA from Raebareli (Sadar) Aditi Singh in a letter to the Economic Offence Wing demanded an investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the Kamla Nehru Educational Society, which houses many prominent Congress leaders.

Speaking to News18, Aditi Singh said, “I have written to EOW to investigate the financial irregularities in the society. The society never served the purpose for which it was constituted the land was never used to promote girls' education as mentioned in the bylaws of the society. Also, the conversion of land into a freehold is unlawful as there are around 150 shops which provide daily bread to 600 people.”

“People who question the transparency of the PM Cares Fund should also reveal what they have done through this society. I have written to EOW, Chief Minister’s Office and Home Department to investigate the matter which involves financial irregularities worth hundreds of crores of rupees,” Singh said taking a dig at Congress leaders and members of the society.

The MLA tweeted the letter and in a subsequent post said, "Ironically, my colleagues & seniors question PM Cares Fund but shy away from maintain transparency & accountability in their own family run & controlled societies."

बच्चियों की पढ़ाई को बढ़ावा देने के नाम पर ज़मीन ली गयी, दशकों बाद भी उसका कोई इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। और अब उस जमीन को करोड़ो में बेचने की फिराक में हैं। कमला नेहरू एजुकेशनल सोसाइटी के उस फर्ज़ीवाड़े और भारी पैसे की गड़बड़ी की जांच के लिए मैने आज आर्थिक अपराध शाखा को पत्र लिखा है। pic.twitter.com/xaZ7nZkYLs — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghRBL) November 2, 2020

The Kamla Nehru Educational Society was set up in 1976 in the civil lines area of Raebareli at a yearly rent of Rs 1135 from one Kailash Chandra hailing from Sidhauli. The society took the land on lease for 30 years for promoting education for girls. However, no construction activity has taken place on the land till date.

Eight members of the society have died till now including former New Delhi Chief Minister Shiela Dixit’s father-in-law Umashankar Dixit, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s personal assistant Yashpal Kapoor, and former minister Sheila Kaul, whose house was recently renovated in Lucknow to house Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra allegedly. In 2003, a new committee was constituted which included members of the Kaul family along with former Union Minister Salman Khursheed and senior lawyer Lalit Bhasin.

The Kamla Nehru Educational Society has converted the land into a freehold property in 2003 had decided to sell the land in 2016. As per a rough estimate, there are around 150 shops which are a source of income for approximately 600 people.