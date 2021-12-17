Cong MLA Faces Backlash Over 'When Rape is Inevitable, Enjoy' Remark; NCW Takes Note, Minister Apologises

Former Karnataka speaker and senior Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologised for his controversial “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy" remark that sparked a row in Karnataka on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote, “I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!"

The footage of Kumar’s comments in the Karnataka Assembly went viral and was quote tweeted by Rekha Sharma, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women.

It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representative who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women. https://t.co/e316ZMcGBl— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 17, 2021

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shobha Karandlaje tore into Kumar and said, “sIt’s sickening to learn the mindset of a 6-time legislator! INC MLA #RameshKumar shouldn’t be allowed into Suvarna Soudha. He has denigrated the sanctity of the Temple of Democracy by trivialising rape. He must be thrown out of the party & assembly for his insensitive remarks. (sIC)"

On Thursday, many MLAs were anxious to speak during the discussions on rain and flood-related damages highlighting the plight of people in their constituencies.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix as he was running short of time and wanted to wind up the discussion by 6 pm whereas the MLAs were insisting to extend the time. “I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say ‘yes, yes’. That’s it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks," Kageri said laughing.

He explained that his only grievance is that the business of the house is not happening. Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and said, “See, there is a saying - when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position in which you are".

