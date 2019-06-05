Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cong MLA Suggests Replacing Ashok Gehlot with Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM

Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena said the chief minister should bear the responsibility for the election drubbing after the party failed to bag any of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cong MLA Suggests Replacing Ashok Gehlot with Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with state Congress Committee president and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
Loading...

Jaipur: Amid the rift in the Rajasthan Congress over the Lok Sabha debacle, a party MLA on Wednesday said Ashok Gehlot should be replaced with his deputy Sachin Pilot as the state chief minister.

Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena said the chief minister should bear the responsibility for the election drubbing after the party failed to bag any of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president," Meena told reporters at the party office here.

The MLA, however, said it was his individual opinion that Pilot should be made the CM.

On Tuesday, Meena had expressed displeasure over Gehlot's remarks in a TV interview that his deputy and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat from Jodhpur, suggesting that it was against the interest of the party.

Of the 25 in the state, the BJP won 24 and its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram