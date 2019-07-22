Cong MLAs Protest Detention of Priyanka While on Her Way to Meet Sonbhadra Clash Victims
Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said that when Priyanka Gandhi, along with other leaders, was on her way to meet the victims of Sonbhadra, they were stopped and kept 'hostage' in a Chunar guesthouse for 48 hours.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra consoles a family member of Sonbhadra massacre victim, who had travelled to Chunar Fort to meet her after the former was stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra, in Mirzapur, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Aleast 10 people were killed in a shootout on Wednesday over a land dispute in Sonbhadra. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Congress MLAs staged a protest in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, questioning the grounds on which their leaders were stopped from meeting the victims of the Sonbhadra clash last week.
Raising the matter during the zero hour, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the Sonbhadra clash was the result of a dismal law and order situation in the state.
Lallu stressed that when his party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other leaders, was on her way to meet the victims, they were stopped and kept "hostage" in a Chunar guesthouse of Mirzapur district for 48 hours.
"Don't we have the right to meet the victims. For 48 hours, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders were kept hostage and we want to know under which law this was done," Lallu asked.
When Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said the issue of the Sonbhadra clash could not be raised since it had already been taken up in the House on Friday in detail, the Congressmen entered the well of the House, raising anti-government slogans.
Later, the House was adjourned for the day.
