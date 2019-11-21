Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Cong MP takes Dig at Ministers' Suggestions to Eat Carrots, Listen to Music to Curb Effects of Pollution

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa was referring to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's suggestion of eating carrots, and Prakash Javadekar's tweet where urged people to start listening to music to check effects of pollution,

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cong MP takes Dig at Ministers' Suggestions to Eat Carrots, Listen to Music to Curb Effects of Pollution
File Photo of MP Pratap Singh Bajwa. (Twitter/ @ANIIndia)

New Delhi: "They are asking us to eat carrots. Are we goats," was the query of a Congress member in Rajya Sabha on Thursday as he took a dig at Union minister Harsh Vardhan for suggesting that consuming this root vegetable can help check the effects of air pollution.

Participating in a discussion on pollution, Pratap Singh Bajwa said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan recently tweeted that people should eat carrots for protection from pollution related harm to health.

"They are asking us to eat carrots. Are we goats," he asked the minister, who was present in the upper house.

Bajwa also referred to a recent tweet by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar that people should start their day by listening music.

"He knows that people's lungs are stuck now, throat is choked and eyes are not responding as tears are coming out. We are already facing the music," he said, adding "is this the way the government is tackling the pollution."

"One is asking us to eat carrot. We are being considered as animals. Another is saying to listen music. Has any one opened a music academy," said Bajwa sarcastically.

He said rising air pollution in Delhi is a serious concern and a recent Green Peace report said that out of 30 most polluted cities, 22 are in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram