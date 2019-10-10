'Cong-NCP Opposed Modi's Great Job of Scrapping Article 370': Amit Shah Urges Oppn Leader to Make Kashmir Stand Clear
Addressing a rally at Jat in Sangli district to campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar should make it clear if they favour scrapping of Article 370.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Sangli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress and NCP for "opposing" the NDA government's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a "great job" of abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the prime minister has ensured national security. Addressing a rally at Jat in Sangli district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make it clear if they favour scrapping of Article 370."
Under Modi's watch, the national security has strengthened and the entire world now knows that "10 enemies will be killed if one Indian jawan is martyred," he said, apparently referring to the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack.
Shah also asked Pawar to spell out what the previous Congress-NCP coalition governments did in Maharashtra.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- Ranbir Kapoor Features in a Never Seen Before Look for Shamshera, See Here
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish