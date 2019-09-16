New Delhi/Mumbai: The Congress and NCP on Monday arrived on a seat-sharing formula of 125 each, leaving 38 seats for smaller allies in the upcoming Maharashtra polls, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Before reaching the pact, Chavan had said they were in talks with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (of Prakash Ambedkar), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Samajwadi Party for seat-sharing formula.

Chavan, however, had stressed that the VBA's demand that the Congress severe ties with the NCP cannot be accepted.

With a steady inflow of leaders from various parties into the BJP, Chavan accused the ruling dispensation of misusing power to finish off the opposition. "Political parties are at the heart of parliamentary democracy, but now this is under threat. There is an attempt to take the country towards one-party rule which the country briefly experienced during Emergency," he alleged.

Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant and NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale was the latest to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi on Saturday.

Bhosale's decision came as a jolt to the 20-year-old NCP whose many prominent leaders, including some former ministers, have quit the party to join the BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of the state assembly elections.

