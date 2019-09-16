Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress & NCP Seal Seat-sharing Pact for Maharashtra Polls With 125 Seats Each, Leave 38 for Smaller Allies

Before reaching the pact, Chavan had said they were in talks with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (of Prakash Ambedkar), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Samajwadi Party for seat-sharing.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress & NCP Seal Seat-sharing Pact for Maharashtra Polls With 125 Seats Each, Leave 38 for Smaller Allies
Party symbols of NCP (left) and Congress.
Loading...

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Congress and NCP on Monday arrived on a seat-sharing formula of 125 each, leaving 38 seats for smaller allies in the upcoming Maharashtra polls, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Before reaching the pact, Chavan had said they were in talks with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (of Prakash Ambedkar), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and Samajwadi Party for seat-sharing formula.

Chavan, however, had stressed that the VBA's demand that the Congress severe ties with the NCP cannot be accepted.

With a steady inflow of leaders from various parties into the BJP, Chavan accused the ruling dispensation of misusing power to finish off the opposition. "Political parties are at the heart of parliamentary democracy, but now this is under threat. There is an attempt to take the country towards one-party rule which the country briefly experienced during Emergency," he alleged.

Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant and NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale was the latest to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi on Saturday.

Bhosale's decision came as a jolt to the 20-year-old NCP whose many prominent leaders, including some former ministers, have quit the party to join the BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of the state assembly elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram