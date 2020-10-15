'Cong Not Protectors of Bengaluru's Citizens': HD Kumaraswamy Attacks Former Ally Ahead of Bypolls

Days before the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly bypoll, JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy launched an attack at his party's former ally Congress over the violence that broke out in DG Halli and KJ Halli areas of Bengaluru in August. Kumaraswamy, who was accompanying the JD(S) candidate V Krishnamurthy as he was filing his nomination on Wednesday, accused the Congress of being the "main culprits behind the raid" and said that the grand old party was no longer "safe" for the city.

"These Congress people are not the protectors of the citizens of this state. They are the main culprits in that raid. Now people think of that issue... the Congress is not safe for the people of Bengaluru city. I think they will take a proper decision in this election," Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In August, an unruly mob went on a rampage torching vehicles, irked over a "communally sensitive" social media post allegedly put up by a relative of a Congress MLA. Three people were earlier killed in police firing and scores of others wounded, including at least 50 policemen, in the violence and arson that had erupted in the city.

Then, too, Kumaraswamy had accused the ruling BJP and party's erstwhile ally Congress, of indulging in "mudslinging" over violence that broke out in Bengaluru. "DJ Halli riots are a Law and Order issue. The incident should have been investigated and the guilty should have been punished. Any responsible government and the party in power should have learnt lessons from the incident and initiated preventive steps to avoid recurrence of similar events," Kumaraswamy had said.

Instead, both national political parties have used it to indulge in "mudslinging," he added.

In July last year, the Congress–JD(S) government collapsed in Karnataka after just over a year in power when several MLAs stepped down. At that time, both JD(S) and Congress had accused the BJP of plotting these defections.

However, it now appears that all is not well between the two former allies. Earlier in the week, Kumaraswamy had described Congress as a party not worthy of an alliance and said that it does not respect the edicts of coalition politics.

"....who had placed the proposal from the JD(S) to have an alliance with the Congress? None of us have gone to Congress' doors like they had come to HD Deve Gowda's (JDS supremo) doors after the 2018 assembly polls," Kumaraswamy had written on Twitter.

The Congress was not a party worthy of an alliance, he said adding this was 'proved' by its acts such as "bringing down" the coalition government led by him, luring of BSP MLAs backing its government in Rajasthan to defect and its attempts to 'destabilise' the government in Maharashtra. "There cannot be an alliance with Congress that does not honour the coalition dharma," Kumaraswamy had said.