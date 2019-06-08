‘Like Ghosts Chanting Vedas’: KTR Takes Jibe at Congress for Protesting Defections and Talking of Democracy

Hyderabad: Former minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed out at the Congress for accusing the ruling party in Telangana of encouraging defections.

Rao, who is also known as KTR, said, “When the Congress does the same thing, it is right. When others do the same, it is wrong." Further, he slammed the grand old party for adopting double standards and said it had no right to make any comment on the issue.

His remarks is seen as a response to the Congress protest at Indira Park and its leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka calling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a “political terrorist”.

Two days ago, 12 of the 18 Congress MLAs met Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and gave him a representation to merge the Congress Legislature Party with the TRS. Soon after, they were recognised as TRS legislators.

Stating that defections were started by the Congress leadership, Rao asked whether the former had forgotten about bringing 10 of 26 TRS MLAs in its fold in 2004.

Comparing the Congress protest and cry for democracy to “ghosts chanting the Vedas”, Rao said, even recently TRS MPs, including Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and MLCs had joined the Congress.

When asked about the Congress deciding to move court against the merger, KTR said, “Let’s see what happens.”

Rao congratulated all local body members for their win the council election the result of which was declared on June 3.

The TRS, which suffered a major setback in the recent Parliament election, made a comeback with a victory in 32 zilla parishads and 85 per cent mandal parishads securing 50% votes.