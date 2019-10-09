Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cong Rejects Khurshid's Remark on Rahul, Says Leaders Should Avoid Making Side Comments & Work to Expose BJP

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party was trying to expose the ruling BJP over issues of corruption and highlighting its shortcomings and follies, while hoping that all leaders of the grand old party would work in this regard.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
Cong Rejects Khurshid's Remark on Rahul, Says Leaders Should Avoid Making Side Comments & Work to Expose BJP
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party was working together to ensure its victory in the upcoming Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday seemed to disapprove its leader Salman Khurshid's reported remarks that the party was yet to introspect on its Lok Sabha poll debacle after "the leader walked away" and said people should avoid making side comments and work towards exposing the BJP government's follies instead.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party was working together to ensure its victory in the upcoming Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections and all the leaders should channelise their energies towards it.

"Salman Khurshid has given you an answer. You should seek an answer from him only. As far as I am concerned, as far as the Congress party is concerned, we are working for the Haryana and Maharashtra elections, working together, working with every possible strength that we can derive from everywhere. People should avoid making side comments and should actually expose this government for its follies, which are aplenty," he told reporters here.

Khera also said the Congress was trying to expose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over issues of corruption and highlighting its shortcomings and follies, while hoping that all leaders of the grand old party would work in this regard.

Former Union minister Khurshid has reportedly said that the Congress is yet to assess the reasons for its defeat in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May as "its leader had walked away" after the election.

