Cong Seeks Disqualification of Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh Who Defied Party to Attend Yogi Govt Session

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress has written to the UP assembly speaker seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli legislator Aditi Singh for defying party whip and attending a special assembly session organised by Yogi Adityanath government to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi.

Singh was absent from party's training session held in Raebareli between October 22 and 24 and was served a show cause notice by the then CLP leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The letter to disqualify Singh was given to the UP assembly speaker on November 26 by current Congress leader in assembly and MLA Aradhana Mishra. The action comes days after she got married to Punjab Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini in a low-key affair at a private hotel in Delhi.

"There was a clear three line whip about boycott of the special assembly session called by the state government but MLA Aditi Singh still went on to attend the session. She was issued notice for the same and even a reminder was sent to her but she didn't reply to the notice. After this, as per the norms, a letter has been written to Assembly speaker now to take further action," Mishra told News18.

Singh, who had earlier expressed her support to the BJP-led central government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, once again went against her party by attending a special assembly session called by the BJP-led UP government on October 2.

As part of the session, Singh had spoken about sanitation issues and the lack of sufficient drinking in her constituency. “Today is Gandhi Jayanti and I have always talked about the development of my constituency, be it drinking water or issues related to electricity,” she had said while speaking to news18.

“I thought this was a good opportunity to bring the issues to the forefront. Just like I had spoken my mind on Article 370, I spoke today as I felt this was the right thing to do. People have voted me to power for development, I am ready to abide by whatever decision the party takes, but I did what I felt was right,” she had stated.

Singh had also stayed away from the elaborate peace march led by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. It was attended by most of the top leaders of the state.

