Cong Sets up 11-member Coordination Committee in Punjab, Asha Kumari Made Chairperson

The coordination committee will have Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and PCC president Sunil Jakhar as its members, besides AICC general secretary Ambika Soni.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
Amarinder Singh
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday set up an 11-member committee for ensuring better coordination between the party and government in Punjab, with AICC in-charge for Punjab Asha Kumari as its chairperson.

"Congress president has constituted a coordination committee for Punjab for better coordination with the party and the government," an official communication said.

The coordination committee will have Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and PCC president Sunil Jakhar as its members, besides AICC general secretary Ambika Soni.

It will also have Punjab ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Sunder Sham Arora, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, besides PCC general secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu and AICC secretaries Kuljit Nagra and Gurkirat Kotli as its members.

The committee was announced after Congress president Sonia Gandhi cleared the names following deliberations with Amarinder Singh and senior party leaders on Monday. It comes a day after the party announced similar committees for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry which are all under Congress rule.

