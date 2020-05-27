Cong to Launch Campaign to Demand Govt Deposits Rs 10,000 in Bank Accounts of Poor

The Congress will launch a social media campaign on May 28 to demand that the Centre deposits Rs 10,000 in the bank accounts of the poor in view of the coronavirus crisis, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday.







Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, said though the Centre announced an economic package, the financial relief could not reach the poor due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.







"Every poor should get Rs 10,000 in his bank account. We will demand that the Centre credits the amount to the (bank accounts of the) poor as part of the digital campaign," Pilot said.







He said putting money into the pockets of the poor is necessary to accelerate demand in the market.







To press for its demand, he added, the Congress will launch the pan-India campaign across social media platforms on Thursday.







Targeting the Centre, Pilot said lakhs of people walked home barefoot and hungry during the lockdown but the central government had no concrete policy to provide help and assistance to them.







At a time when it should provide relief to people, BJP government and leaders are planning virtual rallies to celebrate the completion of the party's six years in power, he said.







"This is not the time to speak of achievements but to wipe people's tears. The central government has to provide relief and help to people during the pandemic," he said.







Highlighting the achievements of the Rajasthan government, the deputy chief minister said the state leads in providing employment under rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGS.







Pilot said the state government also took various decisions like depositing money into the accounts of the needy during the lockdown and making arrangements to send migrant labourers back to their native places.