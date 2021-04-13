politics

Congress to Launch Digital Media Platform 'INC TV' Today to Convey Its Message Directly to People

Image for representation.

The Congress will launch its digital media platform 'INC TV' on Wednesday aimed at conveying the party's message directly to the people, sources said. The details about the online platform will be spelt out at a press conference at 11:30am at the party's headquarters here.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Youth Congress president Srinivas BV will be present at the launch press conference.

Sources said the platform was aimed at helping the party convey its message to the people directly and raise issues of importance. The details will be revealed at the press conference, they said.

first published:April 13, 2021, 23:50 IST