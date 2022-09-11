Cong Trying to be Transparent? Party to Make Delegate List for Prez Polls Public After Letters by MPs

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday thanked chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry, for understanding and appreciating his and four other Congress leaders’ concern over ‘transparency and fairness’ for the party’s presidential polls.

“Heartening to note that he (Madhusudan Mistry) has taken on board and even appreciated the objective of our individual & collective exhortations to him,” Tewari wrote on Twitter. “My concern has always been integrity of process not personal aspirations of any individual much less mine,” he added.

The party on Saturday responded and agreed to share the list of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates before the nomination process starts.

This comes as Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Abdul Khaleque wrote a joint letter to Mistry asking for the list of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates that make up the electoral college.

“Providing a list of PCC delegates that comprise the electoral college to electors and candidates will remove any unwarranted arbitrariness,” the letter, dated September 6, read.

They also highlighted that their demand to release the electoral rolls was being interpreted in a false light. “We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein,” said the MPs.

They further observed that before the nomination process of the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA) begins, a list of delegates for the same must be provided. This will remove any unwarranted arbitrariness from the election process, they added.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that he has made a decision in mind about the upcoming presidential polls, and there is “no confusion” regarding this. Gandhi has however not officially announced any decision regarding this.

