'Cong Trying to Create Fear Psychosis': BJP Holds 'Tractor Rallies' in Haryana in Support of Farm Laws

The BJP took out 'tractor rallies' in various parts of Haryana on Friday in support of the new farm laws, with party's state unit chief O P Dhankar saying the Congress was trying to create "fear psychosis" among farmers. The rallies were taken at various places including Gohana in Sonipat, where Dhankar addressed a gathering, Hansi in Hisar and Bhiwani, in support of the farm laws, which have triggered protests from farmers in various parts.

Hitting out at the Congress during his address, Dhankar accused the opposition party of doing politics and spreading "lies" on the issue of the farm laws. He said they were trying to mislead farmers and were "trying to create fear psychosis" among them about these laws, which he claimed were for peasants' benefit.

"These reforms give farmers greater freedom, wider choice to sell their crop anywhere and at best prices, but the Congress has a problem in this. They are trying to mislead the farmers. "We want to assure farmers that there are enough safeguards for them in these laws," he said.

Further hitting out at the Congress, he said, "misleading people and creating hue and cry is their old habit". "You will recall the hue and cry they made when we revoked Article 370, they tried to project as if the country will disintegrate. They made the same hue and cry when we brought the law against triple talaq and nobody has forgotten what they used to say about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Likewise, now they are trying to drill this fear into the minds of farmers on the new farm laws, but they will not succeed," said Dhankar addressing the gathering during 'Kisan Dhanyavad Yatra'. Taking a further dig at the Congress, he alleged that everyone knows who implemented the M S Swaminathan Commission report and which party only kept making tall claims of doing so.

"Everyone knows who snatched the land of farmers at peanuts and then handed it over to their favourites. Farmers have not forgotten the time when they used to get cheques in few rupees only as crop damage compensation. Today, these very people are trying to project themselves as well-wishers of farmers whereas the reality is they are only doing politics on the issue," he said. BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Dharambir Singh addressed a gathering in Bhiwani while party MP from Hisar, Brijendra Singh addressed a gathering in Hansi, where both asserted that MSP regime will continue, 'mandis' are here to stay and government procurement too will remain unchanged.