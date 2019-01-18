Cong Will Construct Ram Temple, Not ‘Papi’ BJP: Harish Rawat

Congress party is the latest to join the Ram Mandir bandwagon with the Party’s General Secretary Harish Rawat claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ‘papi’ and only talks of constructing the Ram temple.“I would like to assure that not BJP but Congress shall construct Ram Temple if voted to power,” Rawat told News18.“Congress knows the real meaning of Hindutva” he added=.A former chief minister of Uttarakhand, Rawat is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).The BJP in Uttarakhand reacted sharply to Harish Rawat’s statement with party spokesperson Devendra Bhasin saying that the voters know Congress and Harish Rawat very well.“Voters will tell Congress who is papi” Bhasin said.Last year, Senior Congress leader CP Joshi struck controversy after he claimed that Ram Temple could be only be constructed under a Congress prime minister.