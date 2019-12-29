Cong Worker Receives Rs 6,100 Challan for Giving Priyanka a Ride to Ex-IPS Officer's House Sans Helmet

New Delhi: The traffic department issued a challan worth Rs 6,100 to the Congress worker on whose two-wheeler party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri on Sunday.

The challan was issued for not wearing helmets. Neither Gandhi, who is entitled to Z+ security, nor the Congress functionary had their helmets while on their way to meet Darapuri, who had been arrested in connection with the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

When police stopped Gandhi’s convoy, she started walking and then rode pillion on a scooty before getting into her car again.

#WATCH Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled on a two-wheeler after she was stopped by police while she was on her way to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. pic.twitter.com/aKTo3hccfd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

High drama had unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening when the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of the retired IPS officer.

Gandhi told reporters the police action led to unnecessary traffic snarls. "There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why they have stopped (us)."

"What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?" she asked a police officer.

