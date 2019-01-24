Cong Workers Want 'Modi vs Priyanka' Fight in Varanasi, Put Up Posters in Her Support

Within 24 hours of Priyanka Gandhi's political debut and assuming the charge of party's UP East affairs, posters have come up in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi saying that people of Kashi now want Priyanka Gandhi as its next MP.The posters carry the image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ajay Rai along with the picture of Priyanka Gandhi.The posters put up by Congress workers in Varanasi say “Kashi Ki Janta Kare Pukar, Priyanka Gandhi Ho Sansad Hamaar’ also seen written at the bottom of the poster is ‘We want Priyanka’.Speaking to News18, a Congress worker putting up the poster, said, “It was a long pending demand of the Congress workers that Priyanka didi should come into politics and send back Modi ji to Gujarat. We want her to contest from Kashi and we will ensure she wins by a huge margin."In Prime Minister Modi’s constituency Varanasi, although Arvind Kejriwal of AAP was voted runner up, Congress's Ajay Rai had won more votes than SP and BSP candidates. Rai had got above 75 thousand votes. However, there were also speculations that due to health issues of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka might contest upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, as she has been quite active in the constituency on her mother’s behalf.It is still not clear if Priyanka will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections or not, however, the decision to make General Secretary of UP East by Congress is considered as masterstroke by many as it may change political arithmetic ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Congress’ trump card comes only days after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced their alliance in a move seen as a snub to the national party. Congress’ previous ally in state, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, also broke ties with the party to join the BSP-SP alliance.Congress President Rahul Gandhi had at the time said that the party will be fight alone for the 80 parliamentary seats in the state and that he had a surprise in store.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.