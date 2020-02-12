Congrats on Win, Now Make Hanuman Chalisa Compulsory in Madrasas & Schools, Vijayvargiya Tells Kejriwal

New Delhi: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections but had a piece of advice for the chief minister as he urged Kejriwal to make Hanuman Chalisa recitation compulsory in all schools, colleges and madrasas.

Extending his wishes, the BJP leader said those who place their trust in Hanuman get his blessings. “Those who take sanctuary in Hanumanji certainly get his blessings. The time has now come to make Hanuman Chalisa recitation compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions in Delhi. Why should the children of Delhi remain deprived of Bajrangbali of the grace of Bajrangbali (Hanuman)?” Vijayvargiya said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

.@ArvindKejriwal जी को जीत की बधाई !निश्चित ही जो हनुमानजी की शरण में आता है उसे आशीर्वाद मिलता है। अब समय आ गया है कि हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ दिल्ली के सभी विद्यालयों, मदरसो सहित सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में भी जरूरी हो। बजरंगबली की कृपा से अब 'दिल्लीवासी' बच्चे क्यों वंचित रहे❓ — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) February 12, 2020

Vijayvargiya’s remark comes a day after he said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters here about the Delhi poll outcome, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."

Queried on whether the BJP's defeat also stemmed from the party not projecting a CM candidate, he said it was a matter of discussion, though he added "We have formed governments even in the states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign."

"We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura," he pointed out.

He said the BJP would brainstorm on the poll defeat in the national capital though he claimed the party's performance this time was "very good" when compared to 2015. The BJP had bagged three Assembly seats five years ago.

