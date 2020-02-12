Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congrats on Win, Now Make Hanuman Chalisa Compulsory in Madrasas & Schools, Vijayvargiya Tells Kejriwal

Vijayvargiya’s remark comes a day after he said 'freebies' given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congrats on Win, Now Make Hanuman Chalisa Compulsory in Madrasas & Schools, Vijayvargiya Tells Kejriwal
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

New Delhi: BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections but had a piece of advice for the chief minister as he urged Kejriwal to make Hanuman Chalisa recitation compulsory in all schools, colleges and madrasas.

Extending his wishes, the BJP leader said those who place their trust in Hanuman get his blessings. “Those who take sanctuary in Hanumanji certainly get his blessings. The time has now come to make Hanuman Chalisa recitation compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions in Delhi. Why should the children of Delhi remain deprived of Bajrangbali of the grace of Bajrangbali (Hanuman)?” Vijayvargiya said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Vijayvargiya’s remark comes a day after he said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters here about the Delhi poll outcome, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."

Queried on whether the BJP's defeat also stemmed from the party not projecting a CM candidate, he said it was a matter of discussion, though he added "We have formed governments even in the states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign."

"We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura," he pointed out.

He said the BJP would brainstorm on the poll defeat in the national capital though he claimed the party's performance this time was "very good" when compared to 2015. The BJP had bagged three Assembly seats five years ago.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram