Congress a 'Lollipop Company', Has No Real Concern for Farmers: Modi’s Dig at Rahul’s Loan Waivers
Addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur, PM Modi said only a small number of loans were waived off in Karnataka after the recent Assembly elections in the state, where a JD(S)-Congress government is now in power.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued on Saturday with his attack on the Congress over its "unfulfilled" loan waiver promises.
Addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur, Modi said only a small number of loans were waived off in Karnataka after the recent Assembly elections in the state, where a JD(S)-Congress government is now in power.
Billing the Congress as a "lollipop company", he said the party had no real concern for the country's farmers.
"These people are trying to lure you by short-term benefit announcements and promises but all this will not help," he said in an apparent dig at the Congress which has rolled out loan waivers for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan after its victory in assembly elections that dislodged the ruling BJP.
"Tatkaalik fayde ke liye ki gayi ghoshnayein kabhi sarthak nahin ho sakti (Announcements made for instant benefits won't be successful in the long run)," he said. "All these announcements are being done to fool the people," the PM said.
Referring to the long queues of farmers for urea in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress recently came to power after 15 years, Modi said this was an example of what hasty promises with an eye on votes can lead to.
He alleged that the black-marketeers have come into play in Madhya Pradesh, and the people were paying the price of voting for those who make false and hollow promises.
Modi also tore into the Congress-supported JD-S government in Karnataka.
He said while Congress had promised a farm loan waiver in the state and had made a "government through back door", the state's farmers had been cheated.
"They gave the lollipop of a farm loan waiver, votes were stolen but so far only... the loans of 800 farmers have ben waived off," Modi said while exhorting people to understand "such games".
"What are these promises, and what are these games..." the Prime Minister chuckled as the crowd cheered.
(With agency inputs)
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
