1-min read

Congress a 'Sinking Ship’, Bound to Lose Telangana's Huzurnagar Assembly, Says KTR

KT Rama Rao also accused TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy of telling 'blatant lies' about the development in the Huzurnagar constituency.

H Venkatesh | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
File photo of TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called congress a “sinking ship” and said the party will lose the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, which will go for bypolls on October 21.

Rao made the remarks during a meeting with party leaders in the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

He discussed the bypoll strategy with the TRS cadre and asked them to make efforts to win the seat.

He also accused TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy of telling “blatant lies” about the development in the Huzurnagar constituency which the latter vacated after becoming an MP. Uttam was elected thrice from Huzurnagar in 2009, 2014 and 2018.

“The Congress is a sinking ship as Utham failed to develop the Huzurnagar constituency when he was the MLA and now the people are against him,” Rao said, adding that people are now looking at TRS candidate Saidi Reddy to fulfill those promises.

“The TRS will win from this prestigious constituency as people are with the TRS for welfare,” said the TRS leader, predicting that the Congress, TD and BJP are all set lose the poll battle.

The TRS is likely to get support from the CPI as its leaders K Keshava Rao, B Vinod Kumar, Nama Nageshwar Rao and others held talks with its leaders Ch Venkatesh Reddy, Aziz Pasha and others.

After an executive committee meeting of the party in Hyderabad, CPI Narayana on Tuesday hinted at extending support to the ruling party as there is permanent enmity among the political parties.

The TRS has fielded S Saidireddy for the Huzurnagar seat.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (sitting MLA) after his election to the Lok Sabha.

Reddy's wife and former MLA N Padmavati is the Congress candidate in Huzurnagar segment.

