Congress a Sinking Ship Without Captain, Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Chouhan, who is the BJP vice-president and head of its membership campaign, claimed that the 'sorry state of affairs' in the Congress had stunned even senior leaders within its ranks.
File photo of BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)
Haridwar: BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Wednesday that the Congress was like a sinking ship without a captain.
"No one knows who is the president of the Congress party today. It is like a sinking ship whose captain is running away and leaving it in the lurch," Chauhan, who came to launch the party's membership drive in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. told reporters.
"Congress president has become 'Rannchhod ji' Gandhi," he said. 'Rannchhod" refers to someone who has run away from the battlefield.
Chouhan, who is the BJP vice-president and head of its membership campaign, claimed that the "sorry state of affairs" in the Congress had stunned even senior leaders within its ranks.
He said the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha election was a triumph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "extraordinary popularity" and credited the party workers for the victory.
"But it's not the time to relax and celebrate because the best of the BJP is yet to come. We have to expand the organisation in states where we are not in power, including West Bengal, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Chouhan started the party's membership campaign from a Dalit-dominated segment of the district.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Game of Thrones Clip Sums Up Fans’ Feeling About Dhoni’s Dismissal in World Cup Semifinal
- ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs IND : 5 Things You Need to Know About Matt Henry Who Dismissed Indian Top Order
- ICC World Cup 2019: England Hope to Peak On Time in Litmus Test Against Australia
- IAF is worried About Pigeons Ahead of Deputing 1st Rafale Squadron in Ambala: Here's Why
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s