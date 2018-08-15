English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress, AAP Mock BJP Over Video of Tricolour Falling at Party Headquarters
Amit Shah was all ready to unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters, but things did not go as planned. And this was ammunition enough for the opposition to attack the BJP.
BJP chief Amit Shah after hoisting tricolour at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Aug 15, 2018.
New Delhi: The Congress and the AAP on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP after the tricolour at the party headquarters slid to the ground will BJP president Amit Shah was trying to unfurl it.
Amit Shah was all ready to unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters, but things did not go as planned. Shah kept pulling at the strings but the flag, instead of going up, scurried down in opposite direction and fell to the down. Shah did not seem perturbed and kept pulling at the string until the flag was up again.
But this was ammunition enough for the opposition to attack the BJP.
The Congress party's official handle shared the video on Twitter and said, "Jo desh ka jhanda nahi sambhal sakte, woh desh kya sambhalenge (those who can't handle the national flag, how will they run the country)".
Those that give "certificates of patriotism" to people, do not even know the etiquette of the national anthem, the Congress said
Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not shy away from taking a dig at the BJP.
जो देश का झंडा नहीं संभाल सकते, वो देश क्या संभालेंगे?— Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2018
50 साल से ज्यादा देश के तिरंगे का तिरस्कार करने वालों ने अगर ये नहीं किया होता तो शायद आज तिरंगे का ऐसा अपमान न होता।
दूसरों को देशभक्ति का सर्टिफिकेट देने वालों को राष्ट्रगान का तौर-तरीका तक पता नहीं। pic.twitter.com/FmiEI5B7D7
Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not shy away from taking a dig at the BJP.
प्रकृति का खेल भी अजब है। कोई कितना भी शक्तिशाली क्यों ना हो जाए, प्रकृति के सामने सब छोटे हैं।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018
बताइए, तिरंगे ने अमित शाह के हाथों लहराने से मना कर दिया। इस तिरंगे के ज़रिए भारत माता कुछ कह रही है - कि वो दुःखी है। https://t.co/BNNuyBGTKN
