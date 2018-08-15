GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

Congress, AAP Mock BJP Over Video of Tricolour Falling at Party Headquarters

Amit Shah was all ready to unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters, but things did not go as planned. And this was ammunition enough for the opposition to attack the BJP.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2018, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress, AAP Mock BJP Over Video of Tricolour Falling at Party Headquarters
BJP chief Amit Shah after hoisting tricolour at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Aug 15, 2018.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress and the AAP on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP after the tricolour at the party headquarters slid to the ground will BJP president Amit Shah was trying to unfurl it.

Amit Shah was all ready to unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters, but things did not go as planned. Shah kept pulling at the strings but the flag, instead of going up, scurried down in opposite direction and fell to the down. Shah did not seem perturbed and kept pulling at the string until the flag was up again.

But this was ammunition enough for the opposition to attack the BJP.

The Congress party's official handle shared the video on Twitter and said, "Jo desh ka jhanda nahi sambhal sakte, woh desh kya sambhalenge (those who can't handle the national flag, how will they run the country)".

Those that give "certificates of patriotism" to people, do not even know the etiquette of the national anthem, the Congress said





Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not shy away from taking a dig at the BJP.




Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...