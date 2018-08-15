Congress, AAP Mock BJP Over Video of Tricolour Falling at Party Headquarters

जो देश का झंडा नहीं संभाल सकते, वो देश क्या संभालेंगे?



50 साल से ज्यादा देश के तिरंगे का तिरस्कार करने वालों ने अगर ये नहीं किया होता तो शायद आज तिरंगे का ऐसा अपमान न होता।



दूसरों को देशभक्ति का सर्टिफिकेट देने वालों को राष्ट्रगान का तौर-तरीका तक पता नहीं। pic.twitter.com/FmiEI5B7D7 — Congress (@INCIndia) August 15, 2018

प्रकृति का खेल भी अजब है। कोई कितना भी शक्तिशाली क्यों ना हो जाए, प्रकृति के सामने सब छोटे हैं।



बताइए, तिरंगे ने अमित शाह के हाथों लहराने से मना कर दिया। इस तिरंगे के ज़रिए भारत माता कुछ कह रही है - कि वो दुःखी है। https://t.co/BNNuyBGTKN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

The Congress and the AAP on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP after the tricolour at the party headquarters slid to the ground will BJP president Amit Shah was trying to unfurl it.Amit Shah was all ready to unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters, but things did not go as planned. Shah kept pulling at the strings but the flag, instead of going up, scurried down in opposite direction and fell to the down. Shah did not seem perturbed and kept pulling at the string until the flag was up again.But this was ammunition enough for the opposition to attack the BJP.The Congress party's official handle shared the video on Twitter and said, "Jo desh ka jhanda nahi sambhal sakte, woh desh kya sambhalenge (those who can't handle the national flag, how will they run the country)".Those that give "certificates of patriotism" to people, do not even know the etiquette of the national anthem, the Congress saidEven Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal did not shy away from taking a dig at the BJP.