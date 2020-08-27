Congress, AAP Urge Centre to Hear Students' 'Mann ki Baat' on JEE & NEET Exams

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the central government to hear students' 'mann ki baat’ and postpone the common entrance examinations for admission to India Institute of Technology (IITs) and medical colleges- JEE and NEET amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Government of India must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution," Rahul Gandhi tweeted a day before the matter is posted to be heard in the Supreme Court.

आज हमारे लाखों छात्र सरकार से कुछ कह रहे हैं। NEET, JEE परीक्षा के बारे में उनकी बात सुनी जानी चाहिए और सरकार को एक सार्थक हल निकालना चाहिए।GOI must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2020

Gandhi’s tweet came hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also urged the government to rethink the decision and make an alternate arrangement. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged the government and supporting institutions to reconsider the decision.

कोरोना को लेकर देश में परिस्थितियां अभी सामान्य नहीं हुईं हैं। ऐसे में अगर NEET और JEE परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं व उनके अभिभावकों ने कुछ चिंताएं जाहिर की हैं तो भारत सरकार व टेस्ट कराने वाली संस्थाओं को उस पर सही से सोच विचार करना चाहिए#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 23, 2020

However, government sources claimed that with elaborate arrangements the exams will be conducted. There has been a rise of almost 50 per cent in NEET centres this year as compared to last year, and enough arrangements are in place to hold the competitive examinations, sources told IANS.

Also Watch Amit Malviya Tweets Images Of ‘Socially Distant’ Exam, Asks Oppn To Stop Using Students For Politics

The apex court has already dismissed another petition by students to defer JEE and NEET exams saying, "The careers of students cannot be put under jeopardy. Life cannot be stopped...Covid may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait for another year?"

The JEE (Main) exam is scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6, while the NEET exam has been penciled in for September 13.