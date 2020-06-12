Congress Accuses BJP of Corruption Ahead of Rajya Sabha Election, Says Will Approach EC

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, the Congress on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in corrupt electoral practices and said it will raise the issue with the Election Commission.







Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said a delegation of party leaders would meet the EC and petition it to highlight instances of its legislators in Gujarat being lured and intimidated by the ruling BJP.







The election for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on June 19. Singhvi said the party was sure of its victory in Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat and would bag two of the four seats as per its strength in the state legislature.







Fearing poaching of its MLAs, the Congress has moved its MLAs to resorts in the state as well as in neighbouring Rajasthan.







"Our victory is sufficient, our numbers are sufficient," he told reporters at an online press conference.







"Our means are clean and pure, our strategy is strong, but that should not prevent me from exposing before you those who doing just the opposite," he also said.







He alleged that "everybody has not indulged in gutter level politics and everybody is not indulging in corrupt practices".







Singhvi also alleged that the BJP was intimidating its MLAs through misuse of power, was creating a non-level playing field and making a mockery of the 10th Schedule.







The Congress leader cited an instance of one of its Gujarat MLAs Panjbhai Kunjbhai Vansh, who was being subjected to harassment at the hands of the state government in an old case even when he did not have any criminal record.







Singhvi said the Congress will not be cowed down by the threats of the ruling BJP and will fight it out in EC and the courts.