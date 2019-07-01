Congress Accuses BJP of Trying to Topple Govt by Threatening MLAs in Karnataka
File photo of Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. (Twitter)
Bengaluru: With two Congress MLAs in Karnataka on Monday sending in their resignations to the Assembly Speaker, the Congress on Monday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the coalition government by blackmailing and threatening its MLAs.
Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao asserted that the coalition government was stable and has majority.
He warned of action against those trying to destabilise the government.
"A few people must have succumbed to such pressure but it will not affect the government.We have majority. If situation warrants, we too are capable to take action of
various types. We have not tried it yet," Rao told reporters.
Hours after Vijayanagara Congress MLA Anand Singh submitted his resignation to Speaker Ramesh Kumar, his party colleague and rebel legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi too sent in his resignation.
On Anand Singh submitting his resignation, Rao said "We dont know for what he had resigned must be some pressure. BJP has been trying to destabilise the government.
Their agenda has been that there should not be a stable government."
Rao said he would speak to Singh and try to convince him but in the event nothing works out, he would leave it to him.
He alleged that the Centre had been misusing its authority by letting loose central agencies on opposition leaders.
"BJP leaders are blackmailing and threatening some people to create chaos. The central leaders are misusing their authority. They are misusing various central agencies and are building pressure on some people," Rao said.
BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said they were not bothered about the resignations.
"...our first concern is the people and drought," he said.
"We will keep watching the situation. Anything may happen. If the government collapses, we are not responsible. It will collapse under its own weight," he said.
